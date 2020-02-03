Share:

Bahawalpur-The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Institute of Cost Management Accountants (ICMA) of Pakistan have agreed to collaborate with each other for the promotion of education in their relevant fields.

Engineer Professor Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, and Ziaul Mustafa Awan, President, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Javed Iqbal Chaudhary, Professor Dr Jawad Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Professor Dr Abdul Majid Makki Chairman Department of Commerce were also present on the occasion.

It was decided that IUB students studying Commerce, Accounting, Banking and Finance will be given direct entry for CMA qualification.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur will provide to the members of ICMA opportunities of attaining Higher Education Commissions’ recognised degrees. Both the institutions will jointly organise training workshops and seminars besides encouraging joint research programmes.