ISLAMABAD - The federal capital administration will organise a marathon today to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed across the country on February 5.

It would start at 14:30 hours in front of Centaurus Mall and culminate at Faisal Mosque, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told APP on Sunday.

He urged youth and volunteers to ensure their participation in the activity and stand in support of eight million oppressed Kashmiris.

“Such programmes are aimed at engaging youth for Kashmir cause besides providing them a healthy activity,” DC remarked.