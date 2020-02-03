ASTORE - Livestock and Dairy Development Deputy Director Astore along with his team visited to the earth quick-affected areas and villages.
During the visit, at least 500 sheep and goats and around 100 other animals were treated and vaccinated against various diseases.
Different veterinary medicines were distributed among the effected people of the area. Deputy Director Livestock Astore assured the effected people that the department would take every step to bring betterment of ill-animals area. Next veterinary camp will be at Dashkin on Saturday.