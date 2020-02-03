Share:

ASTORE - Live­stock and Dairy Devel­opment Deputy Direc­tor Astore along with his team visited to the earth quick-affected areas and villages.

During the visit, at least 500 sheep and goats and around 100 other ani­mals were treated and vaccinated against vari­ous diseases.

Different veterinary medicines were distrib­uted among the effected people of the area. Dep­uty Director Livestock Astore assured the ef­fected people that the department would take every step to bring bet­terment of ill-animals area. Next veterinary camp will be at Dashkin on Saturday.