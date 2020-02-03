Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Martyred SHO Abdul Ha­meed Marwat was laid to rest with guard of honour in his ancestral graveyard Masha Man­soor here on Sunday.

SP Investigation Lakki Marwat Tahir Shah, DSP Lakki Azmat Khan, DSP Norang, DSP Bannu and other police, politicians and civil society mem­bers attended the funer­al prayer.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of SHO Abdul Hameed Mar­wat during exchange of fire with criminals.

The CM in a condolence message prayed to Al­mighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

It is worth mentioning here that SHO Abdul Ha­meed Marwat was killed when rival groups ex­changed fire in a con­gested Chai (tea) Bazaar in the jurisdiction of city police station Bannu on Saturday.

