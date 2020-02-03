Share:

HYDERABAD - Taking notice of hike in milk prices, the district admin­istration on Sunday started a crackdown against those selling the commodity at prices higher than that fixed by the government.

On the directives of Dep­uty Commissioner Ayesha Abro, Mukhtiar City Abu Bakkar Sadhayo raided dif­ferent milk shops in the city, and imposed a fine amount­ing to Rs10,000 on Nagori Milk Shop for overcharging.

The Mukhtiarkar visited different areas, including Hi­rabad, Liberty Chowk, Sad­dar and warned shopkeepers against charging excessively from the consumers. He asked them to sell milk at Rs96 per litre as fixed by the administration, failing which strict action would be taken against them. Abu Bakkar Sadhayo said not only heavy fines would be imposed on those who were found charging higher prices from people, but FIRs would also be lodged against them.