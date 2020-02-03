HYDERABAD - Taking notice of hike in milk prices, the district administration on Sunday started a crackdown against those selling the commodity at prices higher than that fixed by the government.
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro, Mukhtiar City Abu Bakkar Sadhayo raided different milk shops in the city, and imposed a fine amounting to Rs10,000 on Nagori Milk Shop for overcharging.
The Mukhtiarkar visited different areas, including Hirabad, Liberty Chowk, Saddar and warned shopkeepers against charging excessively from the consumers. He asked them to sell milk at Rs96 per litre as fixed by the administration, failing which strict action would be taken against them. Abu Bakkar Sadhayo said not only heavy fines would be imposed on those who were found charging higher prices from people, but FIRs would also be lodged against them.