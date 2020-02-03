HYDERABAD - Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital Dr Mazhar Ali Kalhoro on Sunday directed the concerned officials to set up isolation ward in the hospital in order to treat any Corona virus patient.
Chairing a meeting here at his office, Dr Kalhoro directed all doctors, medical as well as paramedical staff to cover their faces and heads with masks and caps during duty timings in order to keep themselves protected from viral infection.
He said though no case of corona virus had so far been reported at Civil Hospital, but in case of any eventuality, all arrangements should be made by setting up isolation ward in the hospital.
Sindh government was trying its best to provide all required medical facilities to poor people of the province, Dr. Kalhoro said, and directed all the doctors and paramedical staff to remain in a state of high alert in the wake of viral threats and perform their duties with commitment and dedication.