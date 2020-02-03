Share:

HYDERABAD - Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital Dr Mazhar Ali Kalhoro on Sunday directed the con­cerned officials to set up iso­lation ward in the hospital in order to treat any Corona virus patient.

Chairing a meeting here at his office, Dr Kalhoro direct­ed all doctors, medical as well as paramedical staff to cover their faces and heads with masks and caps dur­ing duty timings in order to keep themselves protected from viral infection.

He said though no case of corona virus had so far been reported at Civil Hospital, but in case of any eventual­ity, all arrangements should be made by setting up isola­tion ward in the hospital.

Sindh government was trying its best to provide all required medical facilities to poor people of the province, Dr. Kalhoro said, and direct­ed all the doctors and para­medical staff to remain in a state of high alert in the wake of viral threats and perform their duties with commitment and dedication.