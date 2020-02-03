Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has lauded the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan in highlighting Kashmir issue on international level.

He was addressing a ceremony here at Islamabad-Murree Dual Carriageway (IMDC) on Sunday, where the National Highway Authority (NHA) has organized a street art competition to show solidarity with Kashmiris brethren.

Murad Saeed said that atrocities being committed by Indian Occupation Forces in Occupied Kashmir have been exposed before the world in an effective manner.

“Pakistan highlighted the real Indian face and massive human rights violations of Indian forces while international newspapers and magazines also exposed the Indian violence in the occupied valley”, he added.

The Federal Minister has said that Pakistan will continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren for their just right to self-determination. He said the whole nation including all political parties are on one page on this issue and it will express full solidarity with Kashmiris on Wednesday across the country and worldwide as well.

Murad Saeed said over 80 million Kashmiris are facing curfew since last six month. He hoped that Kashmir issue will be resolved as per aspiration of Kashmiris and the resolutions passed by United Nations Security Council.

Solidarity with Kashmir art competition

NHA arranged an art competition titled “Solidarity with Kashmir Art Competition” in collaboration with Street Art Pakistan. The competition was attended by a large number of students from the universities of the twin cities and Lahore while students of the National College of Arts also participated.

The students on the wall of Islamabad-Murree Dual Carriageway (IMDC) painted pictures expressing solidarity with Kashmiri Brethren. Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed commended the artistic capabilities of the participating students.

The Federal Minister also planted saplings along the IMDC. Federal Secretary Communications Jawad Rafique Malik, Chairman NHA Caption Retired Sikandar Qayyum and senior officers from Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority, National Highways and Motorway Police and local administration were also present on this occasion.

Chairman NHA Caption Retired Sikandar Qayyum presented shields to the dignitaries including Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed and Federal Secretary Communications Jawad Rafique Malik.