Share:

Islamabad - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to complete investigations in 179 mega scams within the timeframe given by the Supreme Court, and even the investigations against Sharif brothers and Chaudhry brothers are still part of the list of pending cases, document reveal. In 2015, the apex court had directed the NAB to submit the details of mega scams pending with it. Later, the court asked the Bureau to complete the investigations of these pending mega scams and submit a report within six months, however, these cases are still under process at the NAB. According to the documents, 13 inquiries and 19 investigations are under process so far, however, 101 corruption cases out of the mega scams are still under trial in different courts.

The documents reveal that the cases against former prime ministers Shaujat Husssain and Nawaz Sharif and former chief ministers Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and Perverz Elahi are with the NAB and investigation are under process for the last 20 years. The NAB has started investigation against the Chaudhry brothers on 04-01-2000 for their alleged misuse of authority and assets beyond known means on income cases. The corruption of Rs 2.42 billion is involved in Chaudhry brothers case. The Bureau is investigating Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif for their alleged misuse of authority in the construction of a road from Raiwind to Sharif House and thus misappropriated Rs 125.66 million.

The investigation against former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani is also under process in the assets beyond known sources of income case. In this case Rs 100 million were involved and the Bureau had converted the inquiry into investigation on 24-04-2017. Investigation against Ayaz Khan Niazi, former chairman NICL, and others is still pending with the NAB. The documents further said that out of total 81 inquiries NAB had upgraded 41 inquiries into investigations, 21 inquiries were closed while 13 inquiries are under process. Similarly, NAB has filed 65 corruption references after completion of probe out of total 92 investigations. It has also closed five investigations, disposed of 74 and went into plea bargain in four investigations. A senior official said that the Bureau is likely to complete the investigations in pending cases in next few months. He said that Chairman NAB Justice Javed has also directed all bureaus to submit their reports in the ongoing investigations of high profile cases to the NAB headquarters at the earliest.