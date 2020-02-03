Share:

Member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) gathered in Saudi Arabia's capital on Monday morning for discussions on the United States' so-called Middle East peace plan.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is among those attending the OIC's Emergency Open-Ended Executive Committee Ministerial Meeting called on the request of the Palestinian leadership.

In a statement on Sunday, the OIC said the meeting at the level of foreign ministers would "discuss the organization's position" on the US administration's so-called peace plan.

"The OIC reaffirms its principled position and support for Palestine in the struggle to regain its legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital," read the statement.

It said the solution to the Palestine issue must be in accordance with international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the Arab peace initiative.

The so-called "deal of the century", announced by US President Donald Trump last Tuesday, has already been rejected by the Arab League.

In a statement last week, the organization said the plan "does not meet the minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian people".

Cavusoglu has voiced support for the Arab League's decision to reject the so-called peace plan. He termed it the "correct decision" and denounced the deal as a "rape plan for the Palestinian territories".

Cavusoglu also hoped "for the same unity" from the members of the OIC.

Flanked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, in a news conference at the White House last Tuesday, unveiled the controversial plan to end one of the longest running disputes in the Middle East.

He proposed an independent Palestinian state but with the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over West Bank and Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided capital".

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything it demanded.