ISLAMABAD - Over 200,000 youth from across the country have applied for the Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan Programme launched by the government last month. According to an official of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, interviews of the applicants have been started at over 500 technical and vocational training institutions of the country, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday. The government has allocated 30 billion rupees for ‘Hunarmand Pakistan’ under which the youth would be equipped with market-oriented skills.