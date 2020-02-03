Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $517.630 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first five months of current financial year 2019-20. This shows growth of 18.46 percent when compared to $436.970 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2018-19, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the period under review, the computer services grew by 24.60 percent as it surged from $316.350 million last year to $394.160 million during July-November (2019-20). Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 11.72 percent, from $142.595 million to $159.303 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 8.17 percent, from $119.127 million to $128.860 million. The exports of hardware consultancy services witnessed decrease of 25.71 from, $0.704 million to $0.523 million whereas the exports of maintenance and repairs of computer services decreased by 62.82, from $2.886 million to $1.073 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 33.33 percent by going up from $0.600 million to $ 0.800 million. Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 63.53 percent, from $0.266 million to $0.435 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 9.28 percent, from $0.334 million to $0.365 million.