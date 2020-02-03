Share:

LAHORE - A young Pakistani doctor has won the hearts of the Chinese people after he decided to offer his services to help the country fight against the deadly coronavirus that has killed over 300 people and infected more than 14,000. According to media reports, “We appreciate Dr Muhammad Usman Janjua, a foreign doctor to join the fight against coronavirus in China as a volunteer,” tweets the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan. “We appreciate Dr Muhammad Usman Janjua, a foreign Doctor to join the fight against coronavirus in China as a volunteer. He is a teacher from Changsha Medical University, China and hails from Deena, Pakistan, Chinese Embassy tweeted. The Chinese mission shared that Dr Janjua hails from the Deena area of Jhelum in Pakistan and teaches at the Changsha Medical University in the Chinese province of Hunan. Dr Janjua, in an interview with Chinese media, said that China was like a second home for him as he had completed his education for there.