HYDERABAD - A professional photogra­pher has been allegedly kidnapped by unknown per­sons. A brother of Musarat Ali, complained to A-Section police in Latifabad here on Sunday that two unknown persons in a car kidnapped his younger brother at gun­point. According to the com­plainant, Riffat Ali Naghar, his brother, was returning from a wedding party along with his helper when the kidnappers stopped him at Latifabad Unit 8 near the National Bank and kidnapped him.