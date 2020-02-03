Share:

Lahore - Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will not use Indian airspace while leaving for his high-profile Malaysia visit starting today. PM Imran Khan is reported to have planned his travel through the Chinese route although it will take four additional hours than the rejected Indian one. The decision has come in the wake of Pakistan’s decision of not allowing Indian PM Modi to use Pakistan’s airspace while his entourages to Saudi Arabia, Germany, New York and the subsequent return.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be on a two-day visit to Malaysia on Feb 3, 4. A high-level delegation including cabinet members and senior officials is accompanying the PM who will hold a one-on-one meeting with Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Muhammad. The PM Imran Khan is scheduled to address ISIS, Institute of Strategic And International Studies of Malaysia. Several MoUs are scheduled to be signed between the two countries.