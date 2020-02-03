Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have formally started patrolling in the sectors under the “new sector safety patrolling plan” to ensure protection to lives and property of the citizens.

The plan has a purpose to ensure effective security in the capital, according to the officials. Around 30 vehicles would patrol in different sectors and an officer of SP rank would be In-charge of the all these patrolling activities in his/her respective area.

The patrolling plan formally started from sector F-10 on Saturday and SP (Saddar) Zone Omer Khan monitored the overall activities. Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) of Circles and Station House Officers of the police stations falling in Saddar Zone and personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) were also present on the occasion. SP Omer Khan briefed all the police officers assigned patrolling duties and hoped that their high vigilance would help ensure effective security in the city.

The DIG (Operations) has said that purpose of this patrolling plan is to help secure city and eliminate crime. A sense of security would develop among citizens through such high vigilance activities, he believed.

Meanwhile, Bhara Kahu police recovered a 9-year-old girl who had gone missing from her home. ASP (Bhara Kahu) Hamza Aman Ullah along with his team safely recovered the girl and reunited with her parents, a police spokesman said.

He said that, on 1st of February at 2355 hours, a call was received about a child namely Shilpa aged 9 years who had gone missing at Kiani Road in the jurisdiction of police station Bara Kahu.

Upon receiving this call, SP (City) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk gave task to ASP Hamza Aman Ullah for immediate action and for safe recovery of the missing child. Within 20 minutes of the report and upon arrival of the complainant, an FIR # 59/20 u/s 364-A was registered.

ASP along with his team immediately rushed to the complainant’s vicinity and formed teams to search nearby homes, garbage dumps, naala, under-construction houses/buildings while also digging up lists/reports of all accused of child molestation crimes. The police teams after efforts throughout the night safely recovered Shilpa at around 0900 hours on 2nd February hiding at a nearby garbage dump.

Later, police reunited her with her parents after completing the legal proceedings. According to the police spokesman, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated this excellent performance by SP City and his whole team.