Kashmir Marathon in Islamabad to commence today

ISLAMABAD -: The federal capital administration will organise a marathon today to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed across the country on February 5.

It would start at 14:30 hours in front of Centaurus Mall and culminate at Faisal Mosque, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told APP on Sunday.

He urged youth and volunteers to ensure their participation in the activity and stand in support of eight million oppressed Kashmiris.

“Such programmes are aimed at engaging youth for Kashmir cause besides providing them a healthy activity,” DC remarked.

ITP to take action against motorists using HID lights

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police were taking action against motorists using High Intensity Discharge lights to ensure safe road environment on the capital roads. Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has directed the personnel to take stern action against violators without discrimination to avoid accidents, ITP spokesman Sunday said.

He said special squads had been constituted and police pickets were erected at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Kashmir Highway, Margalla Road, IJP road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue to curb the violators.

Night shift in-charges were leading the campaign while education wing was sensitising the drivers about risks involved in using those lights. ITP’s FM Radio 92.4 was also arranging special programmes informing people about risks involved in that regard.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with police and prove they are responsible citizens.

E&T launches drive to register real estate offices

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) department has launched a drive to register real estate offices in the federal capital to boost its revenue generation. During first phase, offices present at the sectors are being registered as some 900 real estate agents were registered with the office, Director Excise Bilal Azam told APP on Sunday. He said President, Islamabad Property Dealers Association, Sardar Tahir Mahmood has assured him for the registration of around 2,000 offices present on the list of association.

Answering a query, he said E&T teams were also conducting survey to evaluate the exact number of un-registered offices falling in the jurisdiction of Islamabad.

Rs12,000 were being charged for new registration including Rs10,000 for professional tax and Rs2,000 as registration fees.