Two killed, two injured in Pakpattan wall collapse incident

PAKPATTAN - At least two women were killed in wall collapse incident that occurred near Mansorabad of Pakpattan area, Sahiwal distrist, tv channels reported on Sunday evening. According to Rescue sources, a mother and her daughter died when suddenly the wall of their house located in the vicinity of Mansorabad fell on them. The two other persons, living in the same house, were also injured in the incident. The dead and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital.

Robbers storm into Ex-SSPs’ house

Sheikhupura (Staff Reporter) : A robbery took place at Ex Police officers’ residence here on Saturday night in the jurisdiction of Housing Colony Police station. According to the report, robbers got into two Ex-SSPs’ Muhammad Younas Bhatti, Umer Farooq Bhatti (Late) house located in Housing Colony, Sheikhupura. The incident took place at midnight when family members were away from house. As per victims, the dacoits took away Cash, Jewellery and other essential household items worth Rs3 million. Victims had submitted an application for registering FIR and forensic investigation of the incident in the local police station whereas, as stated by police no action has been taken in this regard. Talking to The Nation, Ex-Police officer’s son, Ali Sarbuland told that police is not serious in registering FIR and taking no interest in catching the culprits.

DG Food Authority seals off bakers shop

BAHAWALPUR - Director General, Punjab Food Authority, Irfan Memon has sealed off a famous outlet dealing with business of sweets and baker in the city. According to a press release issued here, a team of Punjab Food Authority headed by the DG, Irfan Memon conducted raid at a famous outlet in Model Town area that dealt with business of sweet and bakery. The DG found baking of sweets and bakery food items with sub-standard spices and material. He also noticed violation of principles of hygiene during making of sweets and bakery items. On the occasion, he directed sealing off the shop. Further probe was underway.

Toddler hit to death

FAISALABAD - A toddler was hit to death by a van, in the precincts of Chak Jhumra police station. Police said on Sunday that a three year old Haseeb son of Hamid was playing in the street outside his house in Maqsood Abad when a recklessely driven van ran him over. Haseeb received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Ten profiteers fined

FAISALABAD - Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed a fine of Rs 15,500 on ten shopkeepers for profiteering during past 24 hours. The price control magistrate found ten shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. The magistrate imposed fine on the violators.