Ghalanai - The local residents of Lower Prang protested against the SDPO Lower Prang Ghar here at Ring Chowk area of tehsil Prang Ghar on Sunday. The locals’ tribesmen protested at Ring Chowk and chanted slogans against the police, saying that they should stop step-mother behaviour with tribesmen. The angry

protesters were demanding

immediate

transfer of SDPO Dilawar

Khan from the area.

Protesters blocked the

main Lower Prang Ghar

Road at Ring Chowk for

three hours as a protest

but no one came to them

form police or administration

side to resolve the

issue.

Addressing on the occasion,

the protesters

told that their ancestors

were residing in this

area which was the jurisdiction

of tribal district

Mohmand.

They said that at least

1200 CNICs and votes

were registered in the

district Mohmand while

ours salaries and all others

privileges were from

the district Mohmand.

The protesters complained:

“Regardless of

this when we approach

to the police station in

Lower Prnag Ghar for any

work then they return us

and told that your area is

not in the jurisdiction of

district Mohmand.”

They demanded of the

DIG Mardan Region to resolve

the basic issue of jurisdiction

of Speena Khawara,

Kargano Kali and

Adde Korona in Lower

Prnag Ghar and immediate

transfer of SDPO Dilawar

Khan form the area.

The protesters threatened

the local police and

administration till Monday

otherwise they will

again hold protest in the

area.