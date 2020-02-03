Ghalanai - The local residents of Lower Prang protested against the SDPO Lower Prang Ghar here at Ring Chowk area of tehsil Prang Ghar on Sunday. The locals’ tribesmen protested at Ring Chowk and chanted slogans against the police, saying that they should stop step-mother behaviour with tribesmen. The angry
protesters were demanding
immediate
transfer of SDPO Dilawar
Khan from the area.
Protesters blocked the
main Lower Prang Ghar
Road at Ring Chowk for
three hours as a protest
but no one came to them
form police or administration
side to resolve the
issue.
Addressing on the occasion,
the protesters
told that their ancestors
were residing in this
area which was the jurisdiction
of tribal district
Mohmand.
They said that at least
1200 CNICs and votes
were registered in the
district Mohmand while
ours salaries and all others
privileges were from
the district Mohmand.
The protesters complained:
“Regardless of
this when we approach
to the police station in
Lower Prnag Ghar for any
work then they return us
and told that your area is
not in the jurisdiction of
district Mohmand.”
They demanded of the
DIG Mardan Region to resolve
the basic issue of jurisdiction
of Speena Khawara,
Kargano Kali and
Adde Korona in Lower
Prnag Ghar and immediate
transfer of SDPO Dilawar
Khan form the area.
The protesters threatened
the local police and
administration till Monday
otherwise they will
again hold protest in the
area.