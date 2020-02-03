Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday met Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah as both leaders discussed the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) and ML-1 (Main Line 1) projects.

Both leaders exchanged views on current political situation.

Murad Ali Shah maintained that the federal government needs to take effective steps for the KCR project, and assured that the Sindh government is creating no obstacles in the project.

“The federal government holds 60 percent shares of the Karachi Urban Transport Corporation (KUTC) while the Sindh government possesses only 40 percent. The KUTC should be handed over to the provincial regime.

“38 kilometers of land has been evacuated out of 40 in anti-encroachment drive for the KCR project and alternate place has to be provided to the affectees.”

Sindh government spokesperson and CM’s Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab told that Pakistan Railways and the provincial regime will reestablish the sufferers.