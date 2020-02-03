Share:

HYDERABAD - As many as 2,072 can­didates appeared in the pre-entry test for admis­sions in the MS/M. Phil degree programmes in various departments and institutes of the Sindh Uni­versity (SU) for the aca­demic year, 2020 on Sunday.

The test was held at the Arts Faculty Building and In­stitute of Commerce’s main campus in Jamshoro district.

The varsity is offering placement in 47 academic disciplines as per the re­spective preferences of the candidates. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Fateh Muham­mad Burfat, accompanied by deans of various faculties, visited all examination blocks to observe proceedings of the test. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the test. “I will make sure that we provide the selected scholars the best possible research facilities and cul­ture at the varsity,” the vice chancellor assured.