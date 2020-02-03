HYDERABAD - As many as 2,072 candidates appeared in the pre-entry test for admissions in the MS/M. Phil degree programmes in various departments and institutes of the Sindh University (SU) for the academic year, 2020 on Sunday.
The test was held at the Arts Faculty Building and Institute of Commerce’s main campus in Jamshoro district.
The varsity is offering placement in 47 academic disciplines as per the respective preferences of the candidates. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, accompanied by deans of various faculties, visited all examination blocks to observe proceedings of the test. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the test. “I will make sure that we provide the selected scholars the best possible research facilities and culture at the varsity,” the vice chancellor assured.