WAZIRABAD-On the directives of Punjab chief secretary, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Waqar Hussain has started the survey for the construction of a new bypass to ease the traffic pressure on interior of the town expected after inauguration of the Sialkot Motorway.

According to details, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zahid Akhtar Zaman, during his visit to Wazirabad, had warned that the city would face serious traffic issues after inauguration of the Sialkot Motorway, since it will attract more traffic from GT Road, heading to Sialkot Motorway, Sialkot Airport and Sambarial Dry Port.

Traffic in the city is already very congested and creates more problems so construction of a new bypass in the city is essential before the inauguration of Sialkot Motorway. He advised the Assistant Commissioner to swiftly prepare project’s feasibility report besides taking steps to acquire the land for the purpose.

Commissioner Zahid Akhar Zaman had also informed the Punjab Government about the severity of the issue. Chief Secretary Punjab, on behalf of Punjab Government, directed Commissioner to take required steps to this effect.

So Assistant Commissioner Wazirabad Waqar Hussain, taking swift action, called representatives of the highway, revenue and planning departments and started work on preparing feasibility report of the said project. According to the report, the six kilometres long new bypass will start from Maulana Zafar Khan Chowk and would terminate near Sohdra Mor on Sialkot Road after passing through Ghakka Mitar and Patthan Wali villages.