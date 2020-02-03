Share:

Tottenham defeated Manchester City 2-0 as Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn scored on his debut.

The Youngster Bergwijn broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute to volley the ball into the net for Tottenham.

In the 71st minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Lilywhites doubled the gap with South Korean forward Heung-Min Son's close-range shot.

With a 2-0 win over Manchester City , Tottenham jumped to 5th place to have 37 points.

Meanwhile, Manchester City 's Oleksandr Zinchenko was dismissed with a red card when he brought down Harry Wings as he launched a counter-attack.

In another Sunday match, Arsenal drew goalless with Burnley at Turf Moor of Lancashire.

Manchester City are currently in second place with 51 points as they were 22 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Liverpool had toppled Southampton 4-0 to extend their winning streak to 16 games in Saturday's game.

The Reds maintained the lead at the top of the English Premier League with 73 points.

Leicester City, having 49 points from 25 games, are in third place and are followed by Chelsea with 41 points.