MIRPURKHAS - Two prisoners of the Central Jail were admitted to a prison’s hospital here on Sunday after they were tested positive for HIV and AIDS.
Sources said that a few days back, one day camp was organised at the prison, in which blood samples of the prisoners were taken.
Now after being diagnosed with the life-taking disease, Babar Baloch, resident of Walkart, and Muhammad Aslam of Tando Allahyar, have separately been separately admitted in the prison’s hospital.
Sources said that both the victims were heroin addicts.