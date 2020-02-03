Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Two prisoners of the Central Jail were admitted to a pris­on’s hospital here on Sunday after they were tested posi­tive for HIV and AIDS.

Sources said that a few days back, one day camp was organised at the prison, in which blood samples of the prisoners were taken.

Now after being diag­nosed with the life-taking disease, Babar Baloch, resi­dent of Walkart, and Mu­hammad Aslam of Tando Al­lahyar, have separately been separately admitted in the prison’s hospital.

Sources said that both the victims were heroin addicts.