Wah cantt-Two women were abducted in two different incidents in limits of Wah Cantonment police station on Sunday. In first incident, Muslim Khan has reported to police that his daughter was abducted by unknown persons. Separately, a married woman was abducted in limits of Wah Cantonment police station on Sunday. Farmoud Masih has reported to police that his wife was abducted by unknown persons. Police registered two separate cases and started further investigation.