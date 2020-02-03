Share:

TEHRAN (GN): UN Special Representative for the Secretary-General for Iraq welcomed the designation of the country’s new Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, according to a UN statement Saturday. Iraq’s President Barham Salih on Saturday assigned Allawi, the former communications minister, to form a new government within a month, according to the Iraqi Constitution. “Iraq urgently needs to move forward. The prime minister-designate faces a monumental task: rapid Cabinet formation and parliamentary confirmation to press ahead with meaningful reforms addressing popular demands, delivering justice and accountability,” said Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert in a statement. Noting that the road ahead “remains fraught with difficulties,” the statement urged that the progress will require all actors support the work of the prime minister-designate “in the service of the people of Iraq,” adding that the commitments expressed in Allawi’s statement address “many demands of the peaceful protesters”. “While this is surely a welcome and encouraging sign, the Iraqi people will ultimately judge their leadership on results and accomplishments,” it said.