The dialogue between the United States of America (USA) and the Afghan Taliban seems to have caught pace after the recent visit of the US special envoy to Kabul. The envoy was lead by US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been cited as eager to mend the fences that were broken due to multiple attacks by the Taliban. However, this time around both parties seem eager to reach a conclusion. The US military has been engaged in the war for over 18 years and in the same amount of time, the Taliban have been struggling to gain complete control too. It has only resulted in the loss of lives along with a security crisis in the region.

The Taliban, this time, have promised a 7 to 10 days ceasefire in their attacks in order to seal the deal with the US. It is important that both parties involved reach a conclusion in a timely fashion because of the stability of the region and the security of the neighbouring countries depend on it. It is also a matter of taking responsibility. America’s physical presence has not been able to stabilise Afghanistan because of the absence of state-building post the Soviet invasion. Successive military solutions have only aggravated both sides that are now ready to seek a political solution so that the wave of terrorism in this region can be done away with. With several terrorist groups working in the world, and many in this part pledging allegiance to the Islamic State, it is important to redirect these groups to a more amicable solution wherever possible.

Pakistan has also played its part well in facilitating these talks over the course of two years because the warfare in this part of the world has impacted Pakistan a great deal. With border skirmishes and influx of extremists, Pakistan has lost many lives due to this barbarism. With Pakistan aiming to recover economically, it is important that our budget is not allocated to disaster management only. It is in the best interest of all the stakeholders involved to reach a solution as soon as possible so that each country can then focus on their own individual goals instead of fighting a years old war.

Whether or not these discussions will be fruitful will depend on the Taliban’s ability to respect the ceasefire, and the clauses set within the agreement, along with the US planning lesser strikes within the city. The loss of civilian lives should no longer be acceptable for any party involved. This is precisely why Pakistan is also involved in the process because losing more than 70,000 lives in this war had made fear and instability quite prevalent.