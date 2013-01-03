KHARTOUM (AFP) - Two Jordanian peacekeepers have been freed after 136 days of captivity in Sudan’s Darfur region, the African Union-UN mission to the troubled region said on Wednesday. “They are safe,” UNAMID spokeswoman Aicha Elbasri told AFP. “This is the longest hostage-taking incident (for UNAMID).” She said the peacekeepers were on their way to Khartoum and then Jordan after their release in Zalingei, capital of the recently-created Central Darfur state. “They were medically checked and they appear to be unharmed and in good health,” Elbasri said, adding she had no information on who the abductors may have been.