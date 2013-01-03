ISLAMABAD - Cash-strapped ATM machines of commercial bank branches in business centers at the federal capital have added to the miseries of the citizens. This is another crisis shaping into a source of perpetual nuisance for the citizens followed by power and gas embarrassment. In all the crowded markets including Super, Jinnah supper, Melody park, Aabpara and other bustling business venues the ATM machines installed at all the banks branches have failed to cater to the needs of the citizens.

They are always found out of cash and the cash crunch is deliberate as in certain localities the branches of these banks are responding positively in delivering cash to the cardholders.

The long and interminable queues of the citizens are seen in disarray outside the ATM machines of the banks, which are providing cash with the dropping of the cards into them. How strange it is that we have to stand in lines in drawing our own hard earned money from ATM machines, said a group of citizens. The bank management has made our own cash a commodity, as we have to wait for hours like the customers of CNG and petrol to get our cash, they added. The citizens demanded of state bank to take stern action against the commercial banks, which are creating a cash crunch like situation for them by not dropping cash to the ATM machines.