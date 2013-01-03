ISLAMABAD - Following rejection from ECC over shift whopping burden of Rs 11b, non-recovered amount from KP and Balochistan under gas theft head, to common consumers already paying bills, Petroleum Ministry would now present a summary in today’s federal cabinet meeting as a last attempt.

Sources privy to the development told TheNation that Ministry has dispatched a summary to the Cabinet once again seeking its approval, despite ECC had reject summary, to shift heavy burden of Rs 11 billion, non-recovered amount to common consumers and to issue advise to Ogra to allow gas companies to charge consumers across the country already paying bills regularly. However, the highest economic forum of the country rejected the summary. During the course of meeting Farooq H Naek and Federal Minister for Finance expressed their serious concerns on the summary. Law Minister Farooq H Naek was of the view that Supreme Court had already given its order over additional charging the consumers on account of stolen gas. The ECC should keep in mind the apex court decision while giving approval.

Federal Minister for Information present on the occasion was of the view that as the federal cabinet on October 11 had approved policy guidelines so the matter should be put up before the cabinet.

Earlier, the federal cabinet on October 11 given its approval to the policy guidelines but the Ogra out-rightly declined to act upon it, viewing exploitation of innocent gas consumers.

–Ahmad Ahmadani