LONDON: Fromer prime minister Shaukat Aziz has said that at the moment he is not writing a book and speculations regarding this are fabricated and untrue. In a statement, a spokesman for the former PM said Mr Aziz has a plan to write a book for global audience on challenges and opportunities for Pakistan. He said it was shocking to read a report published in a section of the press claiming that Mr Aziz was writing a book to distance himself from the imposition of emergency on Nov 3, 2007.