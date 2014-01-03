LAHORE - Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming ICC World Twenty20 and Asia Cup events in Bangladesh will depend on the central government’s approval.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s interim management committee took this decision in its meeting held here at the board’s headquarters on Thursday.

Though the PCB released a very carefully-worded statement in the meeting, yet the insiders disclosed that all the members were unanimous in their decision that no risk should have been taken on sending the team to the two events in Bangladesh, which is in political and security turmoil. The protesters in Bangladesh have targeted Pakistani nationals living there, calling for a ban on goods from the country and also to sever diplomatic ties with their neighbours.

“The interim management committee (IMC) was given a detailed update on the Asia Cup and the ICC World Twenty20 in Bangladesh.

The committee deliberated on the current political situation in Bangladesh, particularly with regard to the protests against Pakistan and agreed to consult with the ICC and the ACC in this matter and to also hold discussions with the government,” the PCB statement said.

The IMC, which was constituted by the Prime Minister to run cricket affairs in the country, met under the chairmanship of Najam Sethi and was attended by its members Shaharyar Khan, Naveed Akram Cheema, Zaheer Abbas, Haroon Rashid and Subhan Ahmad (PCB COO).

“Zaheer, Shaharyar, Haroon and Cheema, who are senior members of the committee, said that the board should only send the team to Bangladesh once they get full security assurance from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the ICC,” a source said.

“It was also decided that the government’s advice shall be sought on the matter and a decision regarding the cricket team’s participation shall only be taken after that,” the source added.

He said Sethi briefed the members that the ICC and ACC were monitoring the situation in Bangladesh and would decide on alternate venues later this month. “Sethi said the ICC executive board is due to meet on January 25 in which a decision on whether to hold the World T20 in Bangladesh or shift it to other venue would be taken,” he said.