LAHORE - Talking to media after All Parties Conference in Islamabad on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that the decision of APC regarding war against terrorism was historic.

He said that extraordinary situation could be faced through extraordinary steps. Expression of confidence in Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by national leadership for eliminating terrorism is a good omen, he opined.

Separately, Shahbaz Sharif said that political, religious and military leadership was on the same page in the war against terrorism and the national action plan aimed at ending this scourge permanently.

“Victory against terrorism will be achieved with the force of unity and mutual consultation,” he held.

He was talking to assembly members of various districts. The chief minister said: “Terrorism and extremism are a threat to the survival and stability of the country, however, the whole nation is united and determined to give a safe Pakistan to the coming generations. Terrorists will be held accountable for every drop of blood of Pakistanis.”

The chief minister said that the national action plan evolved with the historic national consensus would lead to in complete elimination of terrorism from the country. He said that brutal terrorists had shed the blood of innocent children and the time had come to pay them back in the same coin. Shahbaz Sharif further said that victory was the only option in the war against terrorism.

He said that Pak Army was writing a new history in the war against terrorism and the nation was fully supporting its brave armed forces.

He said that Pak Army was playing a key role in eradicating the enemies of humanity and the nation was proud of sacrifices and courage of its army.