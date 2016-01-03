ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) yesterday, while showing reservations on the federal government’s recently announced tax amnesty scheme, decided to give its recommendations on it to the National Assembly.

The decision was made in a joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI in the National Assembly and Senate that was chaired by Deputy Parliamentary Leader of PTI in NA Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The govt the other day introduced the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in the National Assembly that allows traders to whiten their undeclared profits and gains by paying a nominal tax. The meeting decided that PTI would deeply examine the tax amnesty scheme and would finalise its recommendations on it on order to improve the tax system of the country.

The meeting also formed an internal committee comprising PTI MNAs and senators, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Dr Shireen Mazari, Jehangir Khan Tareen and Senator Noman Wazir besides other lawmakers. The committee will examine the tax amnesty scheme and finalise its recommendations that would be given to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance. These recommendations would be presented before Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

According to a statement issued by PTI’s Central Media Wing, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the PTI wanted to point out loopholes in the existing tax system and broaden tax system. He said that the committee would work to bring and facilitate those traders into the tax system who were earlier not paying tax. Similarly the impression should be dispelled that the government was hard on the taxpayers instead of going behind the tax thieves. “The PTI understands that the government was forced to introduce this scheme due to loopholes in the tax collection system and inefficiency of the government staff of tax collection department,” Qureshi said, adding that this scheme would meet the same fate as other such schemes failed in the past as these were introduced without bringing reforms in the tax system.