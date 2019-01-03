Share:

Chinese newspaper, Global Times, has advised Indian media outlets to take an objective view of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), reported by Radio Pakistan.

According to a report of the newspaper, many Indian media outlets, which have smeared the CPEC as a “debt trap,” kept silent about a news report which clarified that debt from China made up only a small part of Pakistan’s total debt burden.

The newspaper further writes that China-Pakistan relations should not be affected by an imaginary debt trap, but Indian media outlets seem unwilling to clear up the misunderstandings about the CPEC.

The newspaper clarified that most Indian media outlets turned a blind eye to the figures released by the Chinese Embassy instead they always show great enthusiasm for negative news relating to the CPEC but downplay positive information about the project.