KASUR-A 12-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted in Bhalar Town, Kanganpur. According to police, suspect Irfan lured the boy, a resident of Bhalar Town, to a haveli where he drank him some intoxicating drink and assaulted him. Kanganpur police registered a case on the complaint of the boy’s father.

Woman dies

A woman died after she had had her clothe stuck in a chaff cutter in Ganda Singh Wala, said police. Asia Bibi was cutting chaff for the cattle in Wallay Walla village. Suddenly, her clothe got stuck in the cutter. Resultantly, she sustained critical injuries and died. Ganda Singh police were doing investigation.