KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that a batch of 48 students have been enrolled in the community school of Model Village Senhri Dars established for displaced people of Thar Coalfield Block-II near Islamkot.

Among the enrolled students most of the children are first time entering in the school. “I am quite happy that we have not only given them good houses for living but providing education to their children.”

This he said on Wednesday in a statement issued from CM House Karachi.

The chief minister said that few days ago the Sindh government through Thar Foundation shifted Bheel Community in their new model village ‘New Senhri Dars, and on Tuesday their kids got enrolled in their new school of Thar Foundation, a triple-storey building with a capacity of 900 students to study from pre-primary to grade 10.

Mr Shah said that the this first group of kids have embarked upon a new journey of their lives on the first day of new year. More than 80 percent of them are first time entering in a school. More kids will join them in the coming week. “These kids are future of Thar, let us wish them great luck for a bright future,” he said in his message.

Mr Shah said that in this particular school the enrolment has crossed 300 students because the children of nearby villages have also been admitted. As more house move, more will be enrolled, he said.

In Thar Foundation school operating in Islamkot 2300 students are enrolled in 24 schools of Islamkot and Mithi taluka of Tharparkar.

It may be noted that 36 displaced families of Thar Coalfield Block-II have been settled to New Senhari villages and 30 more would be shifted within next 10 days and by the end of March the remaining 106 families would be moved to the model village. There were 172 affected families of the coalfield.