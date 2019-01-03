Share:

QUETTA - As many as 560 militants announced entering into the national mainstream after surrendering arms on Wednesday in supervision of Nasirabad Commissioner Division Usman Ali Khan and Frontier Corps Balochistan’s Brigadier Sector Incharge Sibi Scouts Zulfiqar Bajwa in Nasirabad District.

The ceremony was held at Circuit House Dera Murad Jamali. Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Qurban Ali Magsi, Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Hussain Bhangar, Chairman Municipal Committee Mir Ghulam Nabi Umrani, tribal leader Abdul Raouf Lehri, Mir Farhan Surab Magsi, militants and a large number of civil society members were present on the occasion.

The militants, who surrendered before the officials including Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Division, vowed to end violence and not to fight against the country in future, despite they pledged to the nation that they will work for the betterment and progress of the country.

Businessman shot dead in Sibi

Unknown armed men shot dead a trader at Jinnah Road area of Sibi town on Wednesday. According to police sources, the victim identified as Sikandar was present in his jewellery shop when armed assailants came there, opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he received serious injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical aid where he succumbed to his injuries. Police registered a case and started investigation.