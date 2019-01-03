Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif said that he would take up the issue of 90 days remand under National Accountability Bureau law in the Parliament and would try to bring it in conformity with the prevalent criminal laws. Talking to media after attending National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Shehbaz Sharif said that when the physical remand in a murder case could not exceed 14 days then how the physical remand up to 90 days is permissible under NAB law.

Shehbaz Sharif had time and again raised objections on the longevity of physical remand under NAB law and termed it a tool of victimising political opponents. He said that the physical remand under NAB law should be in conformity with the prevalent laws in the country which could not permit physical remand in any circumstances beyond 14 days even in a murder case. Leader of Opposition expressed his resolve to raise this dichotomy in laws in the Parliament and would try to get it annulled from the Parliament.

The government and opposition parliamentarians were already engaged in reviewing the NAB laws in a special committee headed by Federal Law Minister Dr. Farogh Nasim and in a couple of sittings of the body the proposed amendments in the NAB laws were sought form both government and opposition MPs.

PML-N leaders had already termed NAB a black law while from day first PPP leaders also wanted to get it annulled from the parliament but during their stint in power from 2008 to 2013 due to differences with then opposition PML-N over the new law to replace the NAB law it could not be materialised.

Later when PML-N took over the reins of power no progress on new accountability law could be made and the matter had remained on backburner. Now both PML-N and PPP leaders admitted it as their mistake that during their respective terms in power they had not altered or replaced the NAB law.