LAHORE - An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of former director general Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema in LDA City scam.

The court extended the judicial remand of Ahad Cheema for another 8 days with a direction to produce him again on expiry of remand term, January 10. Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, whereas, the accused was also produced in the court. NAB is probing complaints of irregularities and wrongdoings in the LDA City Project.

In illegal appointment case, an accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of 16 stenographers of Punjab police till January 9.

The court also extended physical remand of another accused in the case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan conducted the case proceedings. National Accountability Bureau officials pleaded with the court to extend the judicial remand of stenographers - Rashid Mahmood, Abdul Qayyum, Mahmoodul Hassan, Muhammad Shahid Ameen, Abid Maqbool, Yasir Ali, Rehan Anwar, Muhammad Naeem Aslam and Faisal Mushtaq and others. The officials also requested the court to extend physical remand of accused Ahmad Hassan as he was still required for investigations.

The accused were arrested for their “illegal and unlawful appointment” as stenographers in Punjab police. From 2011 to 2013, as many as 272 stenographers were recruited in the police, of them, appointments of 22 were found illegal. They neither applied for the said post nor did they appear for written test and interview conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission.