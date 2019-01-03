Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Army troops shot down another Indian spy quadcopter in twenty four hours.

According to ISPR, the Indian spy quadcopter was shot down in Satwal Sector on Line of Control.

A second Indian spy drone in as many days after it flew into Pakistani airspace along the Line of Control, the chief military spokesperson said on Twitter.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the Indian quadcopter was downed after it flew into the Pakistani side of the LoC in Satwal Sector.

He also shared the picture of the drone in his tweet on the social networking site.

A day earlier, the military had shot down an Indian quadcopter flying over the Pakistani side of the LoC in Bagh Sector.