LAHORE - An accountability court on Wednesday granted for 20 days the physical remand of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other TLP leaders and activists to police.

The Civil Lines police earlier produced the TLP leaders before the court amid tight security and sought his 30-day physical remand. The officials told the anti-terrorism court that interrogators need to conduct Rizvi’s photogrammetric test. The test is, as per deputy prosecutor general, the process of proving that the person in a video or audio clip is the person accused.

The TLP leaders include Pir Afzal Qadri, Hafiz Farooqul Hassan and Pir Ijaz Ashrafi.

After hearing the arguments, the court remanded Rizvi and others in police custody for 20 days.

On November 23, 2018, Rizvi was taken into ‘protective custody’ by police from Lahore as the law enforcers launched a massive crackdown on the leaders and activists of the political wing of Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR).

The TLP leaders were arrested after the district administration Lahore received a letter from Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Lahore vide No.S810-DSP-L- dated 23-11-2018. As per the letter, it was reported that the activities of Khadim Hussain Rizvi were prejudicial to the public safety and maintenance of public order.

The DIG (Operations) had recommended his detention upon the basis of evidence/material placed before the deputy commissioner

Under sub-section 3(1) of Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, DC Saleha Saeed ordered Khadim Rizvi be arrested and detained for a period of 30 days from the date of arrest.

The arrests were maded two days before the TLP’s plan to to resume its protest against the Supreme Court’s verdict to acquit blasphemy accused Aasia Bibi.

In various parts of the country, violent protests had erupted as the TLP and other religious parties’ activists blocked major roads and intersections through sit-ins and barricades as a protest against the apex court verdict.

In November 2017, it blocked Islamabad’s main road protesting against the attempt of the PML-N-led government to amend law related to the finality of Prophethood. The TLP, a political party that is backed religiously minded persons across the country, grabbed at least four per cent of the total votes in the last general elections.