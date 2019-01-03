Share:

KARACHI - Gunman shot dead a bandit during street crime here in the remits of Mehmoodabad police station on Wednesday.

Police said that four gunmen ridding on motorbikes intercepted a passerby Zubair and looted Rs 0.2 million whom he withdrawn from the nearby bank. Gunmen managed to rob the amount and trying to flee when Zubair having a pistol resorted firing which resulting one of the bandits fell down and died on the way to hospital.

Police said that rest of the deceased bandits accomplices were managed to flee while body of the bandit shifted to morgue for identification after autopsy at JPMC.

Police registered an FIR against the bandits on complaint Zubair while recovered weapon from his possession.

On the other side, Defense police allegedly tortured an accused to death in custody.

Police said that deceased died due to the heart failure when police took him to hospital. Police explained that the deceased Qaim Ali condition got critical and he stopped his car near to the police check post and asked cops for help which resulting policemen shifted him to cardiac hospital where he died. Police declined to arrest the deceased person while family sources said that police took him into custody and asked rupees 0.5 million for his release when his condition got critical in police custody while police shifted him to hospital where he died during treatment.

22 ACCUSED HELD

The law enforcement claimed to have arrested at least 22 accused persons including a MQM worker and a woman drug paddler in various raids and operations carried out in various parts of the city. Rangers Sindh conducted raid in Firer police remits while arrested an accused Ashraf aka Tunta allegedly affiliated with MQM London wanted to the police in various sort of criminal activities including street crimes and extortion.

Rangers also arrested ten more accused persons in raids conducted in areas including Gulshan-e-Mymar, Gadap and Saudabad localities. The accused persons arrested were including Feroz, Ali Raza, Alam Zain, Fazal Hussain, Saud, Riaz, Abid Hussain, Mehboob Ali, Junaid and Bilal. The accused persons wee were allegedly involved in street crimes.

On the other side, Zaman Town police claimed to have arrested an accused namely Asif wanted to the police in sale purchase of stolen and snatched mobile phones. Shah Latif police claimed to have arrested a women drug paddler Nazia while recovered drugs in massive quantity. Pirabad police claimed to have arrested an accused Shokat Khan while recovered weapons and narcotics from his possession.

Pakistan Bazaar police arrested an accused Hani while recovered narcotics from his possession. Al-Falah police arrested three accused persons including Tehseen, Kamran and Pervaiz while recovered a car and over ten kilogram Gutka from their possession. Gulshan-e-Mymar police arrested three motorbike lifters including Fazal, Riaz and Saud while recovered motorbikes from their possession.