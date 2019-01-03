Share:

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated newly-elected office-bearers of Lahore Press Club on their victory in elections of the Club.

In his felicitation message to Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, Secretary Zahid Abid and others, the PPP Chairman expressed his hope that the new office-bearers of the Lahore Press Club would pay special heed to welfare of the working journalists and resolution of their grievances and hardship adding that they would be upheld the journalist fraternity's traditions of untiring struggle for sustaining democracy, respect of the constitution and people's rights besides protecting freedom of press and expression.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the unbiased and impartial journalism and politics for the people are reciprocal to each other. He said that the PPP is Pakistan's largest and strongest voice and guardian of freedom of speech and expression and would always stand shoulder to shoulder with the journalist community in the struggle for their rights.