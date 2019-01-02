Share:

OKARA-Former Punjab chief minister Manzoor Ahmed Khan Wattoo said that statements against the leadership of Pakistan Peoples party were not a better way for politicking till the verdict of the court.

He was talking to newsmen here. A big number of his supporters were present on the occasion. He said: "The blame game between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the PPP was spoiling the atmosphere of politics in the country."

He added: "The slogans for overthrowing Sindh government were just funny talks." He further added: "The declaration of the PPP to enter a fight under legal, constitutional points was praiseworthy.

He said: "To decrease a majority into minority was not a good tradition. The PPP and the PML-N could not be erased totally." He said that the political parties sometimes gained popularity and often lost their strength. He added that the character assassination of the politicians nominated in JIT report was quite an uncivilized behaviour.

He said that all the PPP rivals must wait for the court decision on the JIT, adding that the PTI must honour the PPP mandate in Sindh. He said that the PML-N was the production of the military dictatorship.

"But this party has rooted itself among the masses very strongly. So, it cannot be rooted out forcibly in a wink of eye."

He suggested the government to immediately announce an agriculture emergency in the country. He said the petrol rates could be further decreased. He said the farmers must be provided low-priced electricity for their tube-wells.

STAMPS SHORTAGE

Citizens of Okara district face shortage of stamp papers on account of the cancellation of dozens of licenses of the stamp vendors. The jobless stamp vendors demand that CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar attend to their problems.

They said that former deputy commissioner Rizwan Nazeer had deputed his two clerks in the inspection team of stamp paper license holders who had cancelled their licenses. "The former DC did not consider our woes," they lamented.

Police arrest 'killers'

of minor boy

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two suspects, who allegedly killed a minor boy after sexual assault, within 24 hours.

According to police, the body of 10-year-old Waseem Jaffar was found in the field near Rajowal. District Police Officer (DPO) Athar Ismail ordered the officials concerned to trace out the accused and arrested them.

The police traced out and arrested the accused within 24 hours. However, names of the accused were not disclosed by the police.