Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) installed a latest full body scanner machine at the Baacha Khan International Airport, which started operations.

The objective of the machine is to scan any contraband item or currency that is hidden behind the clothes of any suspected passenger. It will help curb any attempt to do money laundering through the airport.

The machine shall check the said items hidden under the clothes that are attached with the body of any suspected passenger. Only suspected passengers shall be checked through the machine.