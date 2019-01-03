Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to get approval from provinces on renewable energy policy, Council of Common Interests (CCI)’s meeting is likely to be held by end of January.

The CCI’s secretariat will soon send tentative agenda including discussion on renewable energy policy to provinces to get their nod, sources in Ministry of IPC told The Nation.

The present government after getting approval from the CCI might introduce renewable energy policy in February. The renewable energy could cater around 20 percent of total energy requirement by 2025. According to a report by International Energy Agency, the addition of electricity from renewable sources can reduce the expenditures.