China says it will continue to provide assistance for economic and social development of Pakistan through trade, investment, and all-round practical cooperation.

Speaking at regular briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Lu Kang said China and Pakistan are all-weather friends and strategic cooperative partners.

To a question about China's offer to give Pakistan two billion dollars in aid to support its foreign currency reserves, he said the two sides have always maintained close communications on relevant cooperation.