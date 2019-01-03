Share:

NANJING - Rugao, a city renowned for the longevity of its residents in east China’s Jiangsu Province, has registered a record number of 440 centenarians, local authorities said Wednesday.

This marked a yearly increase of 37 centenarians, according to the municipal working commission on aging.

With a population of about 1.43 million, the city has 92 male centenarians and 348 women. The oldest is 110 years old.

Healthy eating and sleeping habits as well as a favorable environment are believed to have contributed to longevity in Rugao.

China has witnessed a rise in people’s average life expectancy over the years, from 74.83 years in 2010 to 76.7 years in 2017, according to the National Health Commission.