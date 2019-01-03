Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Wednesday distributed cheques to artists in recognition of their services in the field of art and culture

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony held at Alhamra Arts Council, the minister said that said that financial assistant provide by the Punjab government would provide relief to all those who had their roots in art and culture.

The Punjab informaton minister distributed cheques to 27 artists on Wednesday and vowed to continue this scheme in future.

“The Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf government takes pride in providing financial assistance to the artists aimed at their betterment”, he said, adding, that government was going to launch artists healthcare cards for 6,000 artists and their

families for provision of free healthcare services.

Chohan further said the Punjab government was committed to providing all-out support to the artists.

Chohan said that under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the government would go a long way in providing sustained livelihood opportunities to the artists.

The provincial information minister also lauded the efforts put in by Executive Director of Alhamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan for distribution of cheques to the deserving artists in various genres.

Artists who received “Kamal E Fan” Award included famous film director Hassan Askri, Altaf Hussain Khuda Dad Mirza and Masood Ahmed Butt and several others.

The Minister said that government was providing financial assistance to artists from “Artist Support Fund” which in fact was a stipend for the deserving artists and forgotten masters of their domains who had served and enlightened the cultural image of the country.

Chohan said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar attached greater importance to the promotion of culture and had directed to initiate different schemes to facilitate the artist community.