Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought the report of the murder of a seven-year-old child in Bhakkar and the death of two women due to alleged negligence in THQ Hospital Chishtian.

CM Buzdar on Thursday directed to arrest the criminals involved in the murder of a child and providing justice to heirs at all costs.

Meanwhile, seeking a report about the death of two women due to alleged negligence in THQ Hospital Chishtian, the CM directed the secretary health to present a detailed report and action should be initiated against the responsible persons.